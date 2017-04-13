Missouri Gov. Greitens issues policy change regarding state grants and religious groups

Gov. Eric Greitens reversed a Missouri policy Thursday that had banned religious organizations from receiving certain state grants — a move that could affect a case to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court next week.

His directive, which took effect immediately and was announced through a news release, allows religious organizations to apply for state Department of Natural Resources grants. Previously, applicants had to state that they were not owned or controlled by a church.

In 2012, the Department of Natural Resources denied a Columbia church preschool’s request to resurface its playground through the state’s Scrap Tire Surface Material Grant. The DNR cited the state constitution, which bans money from going “directly or indirectly, in aid of any church, sect, or denomination of religion.”

The school sued, and that case, Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer, has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former Missouri Supreme Court Justice Mike Wolff said that Greitens' move could result in the high court dismissing the case because there's no longer a dispute between the church and the state between the policy.

Greitens’ statement included reactions from some faith leaders, including the Missouri Baptist Convention and the board of trustees’ president for Epstein Hebrew Academy in St. Louis.

"We applaud Gov. Greitens for his actions today, which we believe will benefit all Missouri children, regardless of where they attend school. Like all Missourians, we want better and safer schools for our children. Through the implementation of this policy, the governor is making that happen," said Daniel Lefton.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum; Jo on Twitter: @jmannies