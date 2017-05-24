Missouri House hands Noranda bill to Senate

The special legislative session called by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is closer to the finish line.

The House passed on a 120-17 vote Wednesday a bill designed to reopen an aluminum smelting plant in southeastern Missouri that was operated by Noranda. It also allows the Public Service Commission to negotiate with Ameren Missouri for a lower utility rate for that plant and a proposed steel plant nearby.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where if it passes without changes, it’ll go straight to Greitens’ desk. But even one amendment sends the bill back to the House — and the special session may stretch into a second, pricey week.

House members from both parties added amendments to the bill Wednesday, including allowing other industries that need lots of electricity to also negotiate for lower rates. That idea came from Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City.

“You could have a car company decide to build the largest new car plant in the world,” he said. “You could have a company with some new product that we’ve never heard of today that wants to come into Missouri 30 years from now.”

His amendment would also require any company seeking a reduced utility rate to prove they need it in order to operate.

Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis was able to add language requiring that increasing costs of operating a facility be factored into setting a lower rate, suggesting it would help protect residential customers from rate increases.

“The concern that I expressed yesterday and still have is just making sure that if we do offer a discounted rate, it’s still tied to what their ultimate cost of service is," he said.

Several other amendments were turned away, including one that could have jeopardized the entire special session. That change, which was strongly opposed by main bill sponsor GOP Rep. Don Rone of Portageville, would have created a tax credit that customers could use to cover any increases in their power bills resulting from an industry getting a lower utility rate.

“If this amendment passes…and it goes over to the Senate, they’re going to strip it (off),” he said. “Then we’ll be back here next week.”

