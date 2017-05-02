Missouri House passes 20-week abortion ban, 1st-in-nation parental consent provision

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a 20-week abortion ban, a first-in-the-nation parental consent for minors provision and a ban on donating fetal tissue for research were passed in the Missouri House.

The abortion restrictions came in the form of two amendments to an underlying bill, which now returns to the Senate. The first, which banning abortions 20 weeks after fertilization, passed 101-39. More than a dozen states ban abortions after 20 weeks.

Amendment sponsor Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, said the provision would stop abortions after the fetus can feel pain, which is a disputed claim.

“We should, as caring human individuals, should allow this baby to continue until circumstances beyond human control takes the life of that baby, or (until) its birth," he said Tuesday.

Courts across the U.S. have ruled that under the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, women have a constitutionally protected right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is able to survive outside the womb, generally around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The other amendment is similar to a Senate bill that is awaiting a committee hearing. While four other states require two-parent consent or notice before a minor can have an abortion, the Guttmacher Institute says Missouri would be the first state to put the burden of notifying a non-custodial parent on the custodial parent, not the doctor or the clinic.

There are exceptions, including if the non-custodial parent is a fugitive, a sex offender or has had a restraining order filed against him or her by the custodial parent.

“Parental consent can be a real detriment to minors accessing abortion services," according to Elizabeth Nash, the senior state issues manager with Guttmacher, a nonprofit research group that tracks abortion laws across the country and supports abortion rights. "What we know from the research is when minors don’t involve their parents in this decision around abortion, they have very good reasons for not doing so.

She added: “What we’re seeing here is really trying to legislate family communication, and substituting politicians’ judgment for how a family operates and works together.”





Another part of the second amendment, which passed 106-40, would make it a felony to donate fetal tissue for medical or scientific research — something Planned Parenthood says its Missouri clinics don’t do. Research itself on fetal tissue would not be illegal; only the donation of tissue for that purpose.

It also would require that fetal tissue be given an ID number, so it can be tracked by the Department of Health and Senior Services from the abortion facility to final disposal to ensure it’s not sold or donated.

Naral Pro-Choice Missouri's Executive Director Allison Dreith said in a statement that the amendments were a "shameless attempt to turn a health-care debate into an ideological fight over abortion." If passed without changes in the Senate, the bill would go to Gov. Eric Greitens, who has said he is "pro-life."

