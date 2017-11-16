 Missouri lawmakers from both parties backing Vandeven | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers from both parties backing Vandeven

By 20 minutes ago
  • Margie Vandeven could be voted out as Missouri's Education Commissioner at a specially-called meeting next week.
    Margie Vandeven could be voted out as Missouri's Education Commissioner at a specially-called meeting next week.
    Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Gov. Eric Greitens is facing growing opposition from lawmakers for possibly ousting Margie Vandeven as Missouri’s education commissioner, who oversees K-12 schools across the state.

Greitens’ five appointees to the State Board of Education — Claudia Onate Greim, Doug Russell, Eddy Justice, John “Tim” Sumners, and Marvin “Sonny” Jungmeyer — could vote next week on whether to fire Vandeven.

Sumners, Greitens’ newest appointee, told St. Louis Public Radio earlier this month that he made no agreement with the governor to fire Vandeven as a condition of his appointment to the board. He also told the Post-Dispatch this week that he now feels his tenure on the board “may not last long.”

Republican state Rep. David Wood of Versailles said any vote on Vandeven should be postponed until Greitens’ appointees are confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

“I have great concern that we’re having board members come on who’ve actually not even spent a couple of meetings in the position(s) yet, voting (on) such a major decision,” Wood said.

He added that while it’s normal for a governor to appoint like-minded individuals to a board or commission, to try and oust an incumbent education commissioner is “very unusual.”

“To replace a commissioner who, by everybody that I’ve talked to is doing a very good job, seems a little extreme,” he said.

In addition, three Republican lawmakers — Sen. Gary Romine of Farmington, Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, and Rep. Lyle Rowland of Cedar Creek — sent a letter to the State Board of Education praising Vandeven’s work with both the legislature and local school districts.They urged board members not to fire her.

House Democrats have accused Greitens of breaking the law when he removed Melissa Gelner of Springfield as an appointee after she said she would not vote to oust Vandeven.

“The law is as plain as can be: you cannot remove a member of the State Board of Education without some due process,” said state Rep. Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis. “That includes a hearing, and that did not happen.”

Gov. Eric Greitens has been seeking to replace Vandeven with a charter school advocate.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden said in a written statement that the Missouri Constitution and state statutes gives the governor the authority to remove appointees prior to a confirmation vote by the Missouri Senate.

The governor’s actions are obviously legal,” Briden said,

But House Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, disagreed with Briden. She pointed to another state law that “specifically prohibits the governor from removing a state school board member without cause or due process.”

This week, Vandeven was elected to sit on the board of directors of the Council of Chief State School Officers. That’s a national organization made up of state-level education commissioners from across the United States.

The state education board is scheduled to meet 10 a.m. next Tuesday, and may choose to keep or remove Vandeven as commissioner.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter:@MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Margie Vandeven
Missouri State Board of Education
Eric Greitens
Top Stories

Related Content

See the annual performance grades for St. Louis' school districts

By & Nov 15, 2017
School Illustration
Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Normandy and Riverview Gardens  received high enough state academic performance scores to get the north St. Louis County-based school districts in better standing with state education leaders.

Two districts in the region — St. Louis City and Ferguson-Florissant — saw their annual performance scores dip below the threshold the state considers to be fully accredited. Pattonville and Orchard Farms both received perfect scores.

No district in the state earned marks that would be considered failing in the Annual Performance Report, or APR, published Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. APR is a key indicator on how well schools are educating students.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Adams on what Greitens should, and shouldn't, do for education

By & Nov 13, 2017
State Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Missouri state Rep. Joe Adams, a Democrat from University City.

It’s the first appearance on the podcast for Adams, who has been involved in area politics for more than three decades.

Vandeven Chosen As Missouri's Next Education Commissioner

By Dec 17, 2014
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

(Updated at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17, with news conference)

Margie Vandeven may be Missouri’s new commissioner for elementary and secondary education, but she’ll enter the job at the first of the year concentrating on some old problems.

One of them, she told reporters in a conference call Wednesday after her unanimous selection by the state board of education, is working for changes in Missouri’s student transfer law, to help protect the budgets of districts whose students are eligible to leave.