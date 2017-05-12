Missouri lawmakers pass minimum wage ban in final half-hour of 2017 session

Missouri lawmakers took aim at St. Louis’ new, higher minimum wage, giving Gov. Eric Greitens a bill Friday just before the end of the 2017 session that would bar cities and communities from raising the minimum wage above the state’s.

Several other bills were sent to the Republican governor, including one that would create a Blue Alert system to notify when law enforcement officers are assaulted, before the session ended at 6 p.m.

Minimum wage ban

The House voted 109-43 — with no debate — to give Greitens a minimum wage ban that would prevent communities from setting a rate higher than the state’s (currently $7.70 an hour), which is linked to inflation.

That means St. Louis’ $10-an-hour wage, which went into effect last week and will rise to $11 an hour next year, will go away on Aug. 28 if signed by Greitens. Kansas City will vote in August on whether to raise its minimum wage to $13 an hour.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement that Missouri has "pre-empted cities from enacting laws on many issues, including guns, cold medicine and now our minimum wage. Every city and town in our state does not have the same issues, needs or economy." She added that she'll work to get a "minimum wage on the ballot since our state legislature won't address it."

Supporters of the legislation say the market, not the government, should set the minimum wage, but Democrats say the bill would deny cities and counties the freedom to decide how much citizens should be paid.

St. Louis’ new ordinance had been held up in court since shortly after the Board of Aldermen approved it in 2015, but the state Supreme Court in February to tossed out a 1998 state ban barring municipalities from approving a minimum wage higher than the state’s — effectively, the bill sent to Greitens.

If signed, it’s likely the measure will end up in court.

Blue Alert/anti-crime

What started out as an immigration bill and had the sought-after Blue Alert system tacked on was sent to Greitens on a 117-29 House vote.

The original legislation would have made it a felony for someone who had been deported from the U.S. to re-enter Missouri and commit a violent crime. But the Senate amended the bill to include 20 provisions.

Among them was the creation of a Blue Alert system to send out notices by broadcast and social media whenever a law enforcement officer is assaulted.

Democratic Rep. Donna Baringer of St. Louis says Blue Alert could help police apprehend someone who hurt a fellow law enforcement officer.

"It's not ever meant for an individual to follow or pursue. It's just to help to let people know that we do have an officer down. And if they do see something, call 911 and give the information," she said.

But Democratic Rep. Peter Meredith of St. Louis said he was concerned the Blue Alert system would promote vigilante justice.

"This would be the first time we use this alert system not to rescue someone in imminent danger like a child with an Amber Alert. But to actually hunt down a suspect. Someone who has not been found guilty in a court of law, who's innocent until proven guilty."

Other provisions in the omnibus bill include tougher penalties for certain crimes if the victim is a police officer, and tougher penalties for such things as trespassing, property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The illegal re-entry part of the bill makes it a crime for an unauthorized immigrant who gets deported and then crosses back into the U.S. and Missouri to commit a violent crime. Supporters say it goes after the worst of the worst offenders, while opponents say it would contribute to a hostile environment against immigrants and that law-abiding immigrants could wind up being targeted.

West Lake Landfill

The Missouri House voted 65-79 (12 voted present) to kill off a bill that would have set up a special fund to buy out roughly 90 homeowners who live near the contaminated West Lake Landfill.

It set off a chain reaction in the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal of University City launched into an hourlong filibuster in protest.

The West Lake Landfill, overseen by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, stores contaminated waste from the atomic bomb production during World War II. The neighboring Bridgeton Landfill is under the state’s jurisdiction and has an underground smoldering fire that some fear could spread to West Lake.

Chappelle-Nadal has focused on the health problems plaguing many of the nearby property owners. She sponsored the bill that would have allocated $1 million initially, and up to almost $13 million overall, to buy out the homes.

In the House, her chief supporters were Republicans such as Justin Hill of St. Charles, whose wife grew up by the landfills and has health problems. He blamed the federal government for not confronting the contamination decades ago.

"When the federal government doesn’t do their job, it is our duty to protect Missourians,” Hill said. “They are not doing their job — they know people are getting sick. My wife was diagnosed with her first cancer two months ago, she is 36 years old."

But some opponents questioned whether the contamination was an issue the state should take on. Republican Rep. Paul Curtman from Washington noted that new EPA head Scott Pruitt has indicated he may soon address the landfills.

“If we cross policies, then the state might cut ourselves off from all the resources that the federal government has,’’ Curtman said. “That’s my No. 1 concern.”

Afternoon fight

Senators and representatives also let the stress of a difficult week get to them, with House GOP leadership denouncing a Senate plan to restore about $35 million in cuts to an in-home and nursing home program for elderly and disabled Missouri residents, and Senate Democrats using procedural maneuvers to block several GOP bills — and failing to do so with the minimum wage ban.

The House and Senate have been battling over the best way to protect 8,000 elderly people who will lose in-home and nursing home services if legislators fail to act, and each chamber is dug in.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, a Republican from Poplar Bluff, took the unusual step of sponsoring a last-minute amendment Friday aimed at pressuring the Senate to go with the House approach. But Rep. Deb Lavender, a Democrat from Kirkwood who helped craft the Senate's version, shouted at House leaders, "How dare you!" and claimed the fight will leave the 8,000 people without services.

In the Senate, the move to end a filibuster, known as a "previous question," is considered highly unusual in a chamber with a tradition of unlimited debate. It prompted angry reactions from Democrats and several Republicans.

For instance, Sen. Rob Schaaf, a St. Joseph Republican who opposed cutting off debate on minimum wage legislation, slammed his fist against his desk when Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard started to speak.

"And if we allow him to do it, Mr. President, the lieutenant governor of the state of Missouri, you should be ashamed of yourself if you let him do this right now," said Schaaf, referring to Richard being able to interrupt him.

Number of bills sent to the governor Friday: 22

Aside from the Blue Alert/omnibus anti-crime bill, patrons at St. Louis-Lambert Airport and Kansas City International Airport would be able to leave a licensed establishment with an alcoholic beverage and carry it into other areas.

Other bills permit flashing lights for construction projects at all times instead of when highway workers are present and include language similar to two others in front of the governor that allows the St. Louis Zoo to seek voter approval in St. Louis and St. Louis County of a sales tax of no more than one-eighth of a cent.

And Greitens has the chance to enshrine "Old Drum" as the state dog. The dog was shot in 1869.

Lobbyist gift ban is dead

Hermann Republican Rep. Justin Alferman, who sponsored the bill to ban lobbyist gifts, told The Associated Press that there's no way the bill will pass before the deadline. Greitens had pledged during his campaign to ban all lobbyist gifts.

Early results are in ...

Despite the relatively small quantity of bills sent to Greitens so far, Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said 2017 may be "the most productive session in 30 years in the House and the Senate." The interview was conducted before Friday afternoon.

The Joplin Republican cited numerous labor and legal related bills. That includes "right to work," which bars unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues. The legislature also passed a bill making it harder to win employment discrimination lawsuits.

"This puts all sessions in your rearview mirror," he said. "This is by far the best the Senate has operated."

