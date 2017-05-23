 Missouri lawmakers set quick plan to move aluminum plant bill to Greitens | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers set quick plan to move aluminum plant bill to Greitens

If all goes according to plan, the Missouri House will send the Senate a bill Wednesday that would reopen a shuttered aluminum plant in the Bootheel region — long known as Noranda — and build a new steel plant next door.

What the Senate will do remains to be seen, considering a couple Republicans are using the special session to again harangue fellow GOPer Gov. Eric Greitens over his agenda-pushing nonprofit.

As for Greitens, he's hosting a rally Tuesday afternoon outside of the Capitol — while House lawmakers hold hearings inside — to advocate for the bill, which would give the state’s Public Service Commission power to negotiate with Ameren Missouri for lower utility rates for both plants.

Greitens called lawmakers back two weeks after the end of the regular session to pass the bill, which he says will make way for hundreds of jobs.

 

 

Rep. Don Rone, R-Portageville
A total of eight bills regarding the Noranda plant have been filed — four in the House and three in the Senate.

In the House, which will take up the legislation first,  Rep. Done Rone, R-Portageville, filed the primary bill . The shuttered aluminum smeltering plant is in New Madrid, which is in Rone’s district.

In the Senate, three bills would allow the Public Service Commission to negotiate lower utility rates. Each one would also require that the lower rates expire in 10 years or on Dec. 31, 2027, “whichever occurs first.” That includes the one co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Gary Romine of Farmington and Doug Libla of Poplar Bluff. The House bills don’t contain an expiration date.

Libla is concerned that Rone’s bill could allow Ameren to raise utility rates on all its customers, though Rone said Monday that he’s made a few changes to his original bill to ensure that won’t happen.

 

“We’ve tightened up the regulations to the point to allow the Public Service Commission to have more power to set rates,” he said. “Ameren will have less power.”

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph is using the special session to again call attention to Greitens’ nonprofit, A New Missouri, which is actively promoting Rone’s bill and targeted Libla over the weekend in robocalls and advertisements.

The nonprofit can collect donations of any size and doesn’t have to disclose its donors. It’s also paying for the buses that will transport people to Tuesday afternoon’s rally, according to Austin Chambers, Greitens’ senior advisor, who is on the group's payroll.

Greitens said Monday during a talk show interview that his nonprofit’s accumulation of  so-called “dark money” is akin to not revealing who one votes for, saying: “nobody calls that dark voting.”

The timeline of the special session isn’t entirely clear, though two House committees are expected to pass Rone’s bill Tuesday, with the full House is scheduled to debate and vote the bill over to the Senate on Wednesday.

The upper chamber is set to meet Thursday, and, if they have no objections to the House’s proposal, could send the bill to Greitens that day. If not, the special session would likely stretch into a second week.

Jo Mannies contributed to this report.

