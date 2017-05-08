Missouri legislature on Monday: Drug database in peril, lengthy workplace discrimination debate

To start the last week of the 2017 legislative session Monday, the Missouri Senate put a long-awaited prescription drug monitoring program on life support by standing its ground and the Missouri House debated for hours a contentious bill that would change the definition of workplace discrimination.

Also, both chambers appointed lawmakers to conference committees, which hash out House and Senate versions of bills. If deals are not reached, the bills usually die.

Here’s what happened Monday, in digestible form:

Workplace discrimination

The House took up legislation after convening in the afternoon that would make it harder for Missouri residents to prove that discrimination played a role in their firing. The measure requires an ex-employee to prove that the main reason he or she lost a job was race, sex, age or national origin, not just one of a few factors.

Rep. Joe Don McGaugh, R-Carroll, said the bill is needed to counter "judicial overreach" that’s allowed too many people to sue for alleged discrimination. But fellow Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan of Ballwin said the measure as written sends a message of intolerance and could hurt Missouri's national reputation.

Democrats and the state chapter of the NAACP also have lambasted the GOP-sponsored measure, all arguing it would allow legalized discrimination and return Missouri to the days before civil rights reforms.

It turned into a marathon debate Monday, four hours and counting as of 7:30 p.m., starting with Republican Rep. Kevin Engler's amendment that would have barred employers from firing workers just because of their sexual orientation. He said as he withdrew the amendment two hours after its introduction that his point was to get legislators to discuss whether it's wrong that state law currently allows people to be fired because of their sexual orientation.

Gay rights supporters have been pressing for legislative action for years; the Senate approved such language several years ago, but it died in the House. Engler has supported expanding such protections.

Prescription drug monitoring program

The Senate appointed negotiators for a bill to create the last-in-the-nation, statewide prescription opioid tracking program, but won’t allow them to go past the Senate’s initial position.

Essentially, that means the database is dead unless bill sponsor Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston — who has pushed for it two sessions in a row — and the House agree to the Senate’s demands of requiring all patient information to be purged after 6 months. Rehder has said that provision would make it harder to spot drug abuse.

Republican Sen. Dave Schatz of Sullivan criticized his chamber's move.

"Not allowing us to get to the point where we can have those conversations and find that there is some common ground there, ultimately, again, time is not the friend of the essence on this particular issue," he said.

Several cities and counties in Missouri already have created their own drug monitoring databases, which help combat the state's opioid crisis.

In-home health care

A Senate bill to allow leftover money in various state accounts to be used to restore in-home care faces a chilly reception from House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick. Among other things, Fitzpatrick told St. Louis Public Radio's Politically Speaking podcast on Monday, some state departments are leery of getting rid of excess money for transportation or corrections-related programs.

The Shell Knob Republican, who declined to predict how the bill would fare in the House, also contended the plan amounted to a short-term solution to a longer-term problem.

“So if we take the money from those funds this year, that money will be gone next year,” he said. “But the things that we’re spending that money on will have to be funded next year. So we’ll find ourselves back in this exact same position in one year that we find ourselves in right now.”

Fitzpatrick added that House Republicans decided against a similar plan while debating the budget earlier this year. The Senate, however, doubled down on the bill, passing it a second time Monday due to small language changes.

Number of bills sent to Gov. Eric Greitens: 5

All were passed by the Senate, none by the House. One modifies child protection laws, keeping convicted child sex offenders 500 feet from children's museums.

Another modifies the 2014 workers' compensation law, so that instead of employers being barred from firing employees for "exercising their rights under workers' compensation," the fired employee would have to prove that the motivating factor for being fired was the employer not wanting to pay a workers' compensation claim.

The third creates the Ozark Exploration Bicentennial Commission, and the fourth allows amendments to life insurance policies to include exclusions or limitations when the policyholder kills himself or herself.

The fifth of the day, passed before the Senate adjourned for the night, allows community college police officers to create traffic rules on campuses.

Of note

The Missouri House held a moment of silence at the request of Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks, of St. Louis, to mark last week’s death of Edward Crawford, who was featured in an iconic photo during the Ferguson protests in 2014. Authorities say Crawford killed himself on Thursday. Franks asked for condolences for Crawford and his family.

Jason Rosenbaum contributed to this report.

