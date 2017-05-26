Missouri legislature's special session ends with smelting plant bill sent to Gov. Greitens

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ first special session was a success.

The Senate passed a bill 24-5 on Friday designed to reopen an aluminum smelting plant once operated by Noranda, as well as to build a new steel plant nearby. The bill will take effect the moment the Republican governor signs it.

Sponsored by GOP Rep. Don Rone of Portageville, the measure allows the state's Public Service Commission to negotiate with Ameren Missouri for a lower electricity rate for the now-shuttered smelting plant and the proposed steel facility. It will also allow other industries use large amounts of electricity to negotiate for lower utility rates, but those companies must prove it's needed and in the public interest.

Those provisions weren’t enough for a small group of senators — both fiscally conservative Republicans and a few Democrats — who expressed doubts that the bill would truly protect average citizens because there is no language specifically forbidding utility companies from raising rates on residential customers. Two amendments were offered that would have done that, but both were defeated.

