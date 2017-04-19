Missouri to receive $10M federal grant to fight opioid crisis

Missouri will receive $10 million in federal grant money to help combat a growing opioid painkiller crisis, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Wednesday.

It comes as the Missouri General Assembly is attempting to create the nation's last prescription drug monitoring program, though the measures have hit several roadblocks.

Blunt's statement cites a study from the Missouri Hospital Association, which said the state saw 12,585 overdoses between 1999 to 2015. But the number of overdoses in 2015 along was 1,098, the study said. A separate MHA study said there was a 538 percent increase in the number of babies born addicted to opioids in the last 10 years, according to the statement.

"The opioid epidemic is destroying families and communities across the country, and Missouri is no execption," the Republican said, adding, "This grant will expand access to treatment, recovery and prevention programs, and strengthen our state's ability to combat this growing epidemic."

The federal money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, also has talked about the need for stemming the opioid crisis.

Several Missouri cities and counties have created their own prescription drug monitoring program while waiting for a statewide one to be instituted.