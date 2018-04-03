 Missouri’s general-revenue income for the fiscal year appears to stall | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s general-revenue income for the fiscal year appears to stall

By 12 minutes ago

The state of Missouri’s general-revenue income in March dropped slightly compared to a year ago, which could ignite legislative concerns as lawmakers craft a budget.

March’s decline was just under 1 percent. It was fueled by a continued drop in state corporate tax collections, which were down almost 24 percent compared to March 2017. The decline is linked to business tax cuts approved by lawmakers several years ago.

In contrast, Missouri’s state income tax collections appear to be healthy, increasing by just over 10 percent in March, compared to March 2017.

Credit sxc.hu

The numbers also are strong for the overall fiscal year, which ends June 30. The state’s general-revenue income is up 3.8 percent. That’s roughly in line with the estimates used to draw up the budget last year.

The state’s budget division declined to provide any details.

General revenue makes up about one third of Missouri’s overall budget, but pays for the bulk of state programs and services, including education.

The General Assembly is in the midst of assembling a budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1. The state constitution requires a balanced budget.

Tags: 
Missouri budget
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri House sends $28 billion budget to the Senate

By Mar 29, 2018
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Updated March 29 with latest details – Missouri’s budget for fiscal year 2019 is now in the hands of the State Senate, with six weeks before it’s due to be sent to Gov. Eric Greitens.

The roughly $28 billion spending plan would fully fund the state’s K-12 schools, according to Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia.

Missouri ends year with bleak budget news

By Jan 5, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Jan. 5, 2012 - Missouri Budget Director Linda Luebbering says the state's financial picture has taken a turn for the worse, making it possible that Gov. Jay Nixon may have to make mid-year trims to balance the current budget.

Missouri lawmakers advance state budget and several other bills after returning from spring break

By Mar 30, 2018
MoBikeFed | Flickr

Missouri lawmakers hit the ground running following their annual mid-March getaway.

The House spent the week debating and amending the state budget and passed the nearly $28-billion spending plan on Thursday. It increases K-12 funding by nearly $99 million and restores cuts to higher education proposed earlier this year by Gov. Eric Greitens.