 Missouri Senate panel approves Ethics Commission appointee, but full confirmation on hold | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Senate panel approves Ethics Commission appointee, but full confirmation on hold

By 1 hour ago
  • Missouri Capitol on April 24
    Missouri Capitol on April 24
    Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

A Missouri Senate committee that handles appointments by the governor has unanimously approved Bill Burkes of Joplin to fill one of the vacancies on the state Ethics Commission.

But he’ll have to wait awhile for the full Senate to confirm him. That’s because Senate President Pro-tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, wants to keep a 50-50 balance of Democrats and Republicans on the commission.

“Bill has agreed to that, he understands what’s going on,” Richard said. “He’s going to the hearings, [knows] who staff is and other members, and so he’s ready to serve once we get that other appointment.”

Right now, there are four commissioners evenly split among both parties: Republicans Don Summers and George Ratermann, and Democrats Kim Benjamin and Wayne Henke.

Henke was confirmed last week and in the process restored the commission’s voting quorum. Burkes, a Republican, would be the fifth member of the commission and would give the GOP a temporary majority.

“In lieu of what’s going on in the state of Missouri, I’m asking you to approve Bill [Burkes], but I’m not going to bring it to the floor of the Senate until I get the other [appointee for] the Democrats,” Richard told the Senate committee on gubernatorial appointments Wednesday, “so Bill and whoever that is can have an even number of Democrats and Republicans.”

Burkes is a retired analyst who worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. He also spent 28 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Ethics Commission on Wednesday held its first meeting since Henke became a member. All four commissioners attended via conference call. They took no action on a pending complaint filed against Greitens over accessing a donor list from a charity he founded years ago.

It’s the same donor list at the center of the latest felony charge filed against the governor last week.

Follow Marshall on Twitter:@MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Missouri Ethics Commission
Eric Greitens
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri Ethics Commission in limbo without a quorum

By Mar 22, 2018
File Photo |Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri Ethics Commission currently has three members, which is not enough to decide complaints filed against elected officeholders or candidates for public office.

The commission lost half its members last week when their terms expired, and Gov. Eric Greitens has yet to fill them. James Klahr, the commission’s executive director, said it can still carry out some duties.

Greitens gets his way on second try: Vandeven fired as education commissioner

By & Dec 1, 2017
Margie Vandeven gets a hug from a supporter after the State Board of Education voted 5-3 to remove her as Education Commissioner.
Marshall Griffin I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens got his wish to install a new education chief Friday after enough of his appointees to the state's board of education voted to remove commissioner Margie Vandeven.

The Missouri State Board of Education voted 5-3 to oust Vandeven, according to board member Mike Jones, from St. Louis. It was the second vote on Vandeven’s status in the past couple of weeks.

Greitens succeeds in push to halt low-income housing tax credits

By Dec 19, 2017
RISE Community Development's Stephen Acree stands in one of his organization's apartments in Forest Park Southeast. His group used low-income housing and historic tax credits to redevelop a slew of buildings in the central corridor neighborhood.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri will not issue $140 million dollars in state low income housing tax credits next year.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission voted 8 to 2 Tuesday to zero out the state’s low-income housing tax credit for the year. It also voted to apply for the federal version of the incentive.