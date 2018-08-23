 Missouri state auditor calls for more oversight of Community Improvement Districts | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri state auditor calls for more oversight of Community Improvement Districts

By 38 minutes ago
  • Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway releases audit of state's 400 Community Improvement Districts CIDs
    Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway calls for new laws to rein in what she said is Community Improvement Districts' unchecked taxes and accountability.
    Melody Walker|St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway was in St. Louis Thursday to present her report on more than 400 Community Improvement Districts around the state.

The first-ever audit of the special tax districts, better known as CIDs, found a general lack of accountability and failure to comply with state laws regarding budget preparation, annual financial and performance reporting, annual meetings and the Sunshine Law.

The state legislature approved the use of the special tax districts in 1998 as an economic development tool. They allow developers or businesses in a specific neighborhood, like Downtown or the Central West End, to collect a sales or property tax of up to 1 percent.

The CID tax revenue is required to be spent on projects that range from new construction and security to landscaping and events.

Even though there are more than 400 CIDs in Missouri, Galloway said at a news conference that many taxpayers are unaware of the districts or the additional tax, as most districts don’t require voters to weigh in.

“When sales taxes are charged to citizens that they don’t know they are paying and they did not vote on, someone needs to have their back and scrutinize these projects,” Galloway said.

Galloway, a Democrat, was appointed state auditor in 2015 by then-Gov. Jay Nixon. She is seeking election to the office this year.

St. Louis has 128 CIDs that generate $700 million in taxes to pay for special projects in the districts. The auditor’s report estimates that CIDs collect $2.2 billion in tax revenue state-wide. The boards that oversee the spending of CID sales taxes are often controlled by developers who stand to benefit, according to the report.

“There is lack of transparency about how money is being spent,” Galloway said about the audit’s findings. “And there’s no assurance that those public dollars are being used in the public’s best interest.”

Galloway is calling for a change in the law pertaining to CIDs to require more oversight and accountability.

“The laws need to change so when municipalities set up these CIDs to begin with,they are assuring these projects are in the public’s best interest,” Galloway said.

In addition to more scrutiny, Galloway said limits on the lifetime of CIDs should be considered. Currently, CIDs can impose taxes in perpetuity, and many have been found to collect taxes after improvement projects are completed.

Follow Melody on Twitter @melodybird

Tags: 
Community Improvement District
CID
Missouri state auditor
developers
business district
Taxes
accountability

Related Content

Audit finds Missouri not accurately tracking tax breaks

By Oct 11, 2017
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri is doing a poor job of tracking the economic impact of tax breaks, according to an audit released on Wednesday.

Missouri state Auditor Nicole Galloway said state government has no idea if incentives, exemptions, and newer tax laws changes are working as intended. She said the state isn’t accurately measuring how much revenue it’s losing.

Missouri auditor takes nonpartisan approach ahead of 2018 election, when she’ll be targeted by GOP

By May 2, 2017
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, right, slammed Carpenter for "mismanagement" -- and criticized her response to the audit.
File Photo | Jason Rosenbaum / St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri state auditor is the only official who examines how every other statewide office and most taxpayer-funded institutions —large or small, county governments and municipalities included — spend their money.

As a result, it’s often the auditor who shows up on the news when there’s evidence of misused or missing money, which explains why you’ve heard from Nicole Galloway recently. One of her high-profile reports brought to light that top officials in the University of Missouri System were receiving pricey bonuses, which have since stopped.