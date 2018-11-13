Missouri's Next Attorney General Will Be State Treasurer Eric Schmitt

Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Treasurer Eric Schmitt as Missouri’s next attorney general Tuesday morning, filling the office that will be vacated by Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate last week.



Schmitt was elected treasurer in 2016. Before that, the Republican served two terms in the state Senate, representing parts of the St. Louis County.

"What an incredible honor it is to be named the lawyer for 6 million Missourians," said Schmitt, who said the U.S. Constitution inspired him to become an attorney. He also said he has a deep respect for the law, that "every single person is entitled to equality of opportunity and a fair shake under the law" and that he'll work with law enforcement to keep Missouri residents safe.

Schmitt’s appointment to the attorney general's office means Parson will have to fill the treasurer vacancy. It also means that, come January, four of the state’s six constitutional officers in the executive branch will not have been elected by voters, Parson included. (Auditor Nicole Galloway did win a full term from voters in last week’s election.)

"It was important to appoint someone who has already been thoroughly vetted by the people of Missouri," the Republican governor said.

When he was asked about appointing the next treasurer, Parson didn't tip his hand, saying: "We understand the unique situation I'm in."

Hawley defeated two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in the Nov. 6 general election by 6 percentage points. He took the reins of the AG’s office in January 2017, and announced his run for the Senate seat just months later.

Parson said Hawley already has submitted his resignation letter, effective Jan. 3, 2019. Hawley said in a news release from the governor's office that Schmitt is "a constitutional conservative and has a proven record of standing up for taxpayers in the treasurer's office."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Samuel King is the Missouri government and politics reporter for KCUR. Email him at samuel@kcur.org and follow him on Twitter: @SamuelKingNews

