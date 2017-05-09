Missouri's opioid drug database hurdle lifted, but House yet to vote on it

A proposal to finally create a prescription drug monitoring program was revived and the Missouri Senate began coming to terms with a 12-year-old federal ID law Tuesday.

There are just four days left before the end of the 2017 legislative session. Here’s a more detailed look at the action, as well as a count of how many bills were sent to Gov. Eric Greitens:

Prescription drug monitoring program

The last-in-the-nation statewide opioid prescription database has been revived — a change from about 24 hours ago.

Rep. Holly Rehder, a Sikeston Republican who’s been pushing for such a database in the last few years, said Tuesday night that she’ll accept the Senate’s six-month record purge provision in its version of the bill.

"This is our best path forward," she said, asking to dissolve conference committee and approve the Senate version. It's likely the House will vote tonight.

Senators said Monday that they wouldn’t budge from their version of the bill, which included the purging of records that Rehder believes makes it harder to spot drug abuse.

Rehder’s approval means there won’t be any negotiations, so the House will only need to pass it as-is for it to go to the governor.

The statewide database is meant to help tamp down the state’s opioid crisis, though several cities and counties already have set up their own.

The Senate version also requires physicians to participate in the database for certain prescribed painkillers, while Rehder’s bill had called for a voluntary program and would have permanently kept prescription records for a broader range of drugs.

Real ID

The Missouri Senate made changes to the REAL ID bill, meaning that, should the chamber pass it, it’ll have to return to the House before going any further.

The measure addresses some Republicans’ concerns about privacy and allows Missouri to issue two types of licenses: one that adheres to federal standards and one that doesn’t.

Missouri is one of four states that haven’t adopted federal REAL ID standards put forth by former President George W. Bush’s administration as a means of fighting terrorism.

Tuesday’s amendments will:

Allow driver’s license applicants to choose between a compliant or noncompliant license; original House version would give compliant license unless specifically requested otherwise

Add criminal penalties for misuse of driver’s data or unlawful distribution of said data

Ban storage of Social Security numbers in any database accessible by the federal or state governments, except as otherwise provided

Prohibit use of RFID (radio frequency identification) chips; GOP Sen. Ryan Silvey of Kansas City says they’re no longer a part of the federal law

Also, Missouri’s free voter IDs would not comply with federal Real ID law with the Senate's changes.

The Senate hadn’t taken a vote on the measure as of 5:15 p.m., moving to different bills after lunch.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson urged the legislature in a news release to pass the law to avoid "a possible special session," an idea Greitens also has floated.

“The Real ID Act was born out of concern for terrorist threats across our country," he wrote, "and while those concerns are valid, Missourians should not have to pay the price for the Legislature’s inaction."

Number of bills sent to the governor Tuesday: 1

The Senate passed a measure saying a city's or county's population changes won't keep it from the "operation of any particular law." Essentially, it allows St. Louis to remain a city or a county and it'll still be covered by some laws that refer to it indirectly as "a city with a population of," even if the population is lower.

Monday recap

The House sent Greitens a bill that makes it more difficult for employees to prove that they were discriminated against because of their race, sex, age or national origin when fired.

Of note

Senators noshed on barbeque before their afternoon meeting.

On a voice vote, the House approved an amendment, sponsored by St. Louis Democratic Rep. Fred Wessels, to allow the city of St. Louis to ask its voters for a property tax hike to raise more money for city police. The amendment was added to a broad bill dealing with local governments around the state, and Senate approval would still be needed. He noted St. Louis County voters approved a sales tax hike in April for policing.

Krissy Lane contributed to this report.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @marshallgreport; Jo: @jmannies; and Jason: @jrosenbaum