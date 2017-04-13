Missouri's prescription drug monitoring program bill may be in jeopardy

It's one step forward, but maybe two steps back in Missouri lawmakers' efforts to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

After three-and-a-half hours of debate Thursday evening, the Missouri Senate passed House Bill 90/68 on a 22-9 vote, with all nine “no” votes coming from several Republicans with a history of speaking out against what they view as government overreach.

Opponents added language to the bill, which now returns to the House, that may end up killing it before the 2017 session ends next month.

Missouri is the only state in the U.S. without a prescription drug monitoring program. The measure would allow doctors to view a patient’s prescription records to see if he or she is getting multiple prescriptions for the same medicine, a practice referred to as “doctor shopping.”

The amendment, sponsored by Republican Sen. Will Kraus of Lee's Summit, would require a patient’s data be purged after six months.

“Obviously, databases are an issue for me,” he said. “The thing I hate is the fact that this is going to keep people’s information that have done nothing wrong.”

Fellow Republican Sen. David Sater of Cassville, a retired pharmacist, argued that six months was too short to be able to tell whether a patient has a history of abusing prescription drugs.

Sater added: “If you’ve done nothing wrong, there’ll be no red flags that come up.”

Kraus retorted: “Don’t give me the ‘government is going to take care of me’ stuff because that doesn’t work … I want government out of my life, I don’t want government tracking me, I don’t want government knowing what I’m doing.”

The amendment passed on a voice vote.

The bill’s original opponent, Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph, amended the bill with his requirement to have doctors use the monitoring program with exceptions, including attending to a patient just admitted to a hospital and giving a patient a controlled substance in an emergency room.

But it's the six-month data purge that might be a non-starter. Republican Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston, who has sponsored PDMP bills for a few years, said she plans to meet with the medical lobby to gauge their opinion of the altered proposal.

She also criticized Kraus and others for demanding the provision.

“Several of the senators just don’t understand addiction,” she said. “This bill is for physicians to be able to spot the signs of addiction on the front end, and if the data is purged every 180 days, then that takes that away from them.”

Some local governments in Missouri have started their own programs in the absence of a statewide one, including St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Kansas City.

