Missouri's prescription drug monitoring program bills at odds, unlikely to be resolved

It’s the same story as last year: The Missouri House sent the Senate a proposal to create the last-in-the-nation prescription drug monitoring program, but it’s not expected to go anywhere.

 

The House version, HB 90/68, passed Monday night 102-54 with bipartisan support. It would allow doctors to access patients’ prescription records online to make sure they’re not getting multiple refills from various pharmacies, a practice known as doctor-shopping.

Sikeston Republican Holly Rehder, who sponsored the House proposal both this year and last, argued that a monitoring program is crucial to fighting the current opiate epidemic.

 

“In Greene County, in 2013, they had one death from opiates,” she said. “Fast-forward to 2015, just two years later, they’ve had 61 opiate overdoses — this is in Greene County alone — and 20 heroin deaths.”

She also cited the rising number of city and county-operated drug monitoring programs in Missouri, including St. Louis County, as evidence that the public wants and supports her proposal.

But Rehder’s bill stands in sharp contrast to a proposal passed last month by the Senate. SB 74 would use a software program to spot potential doctor-shopping by patients while shielding their identities from doctors. The sponsor, Republican Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph, is a longtime opponent of the type of program Rehder is backing to due privacy concerns.

 

“I’m just trying to find a way to protect the privacy of Missourians, given that in at least six states, the data of PDMP’s has been breached already,” Schaaf said.

 

Rehder has an ally in the Senate who’s hoping to find some middle ground. Republican Dave Schatz of Sullivan is sponsoring a bill that’s identical to Rehder’s proposal, but Schatz is offering to make a few changes, though he didn’t detail what those would be.

 

“Schaaf’s big deal is protection in privacy, and we’re trying to accommodate, make some changes, that would give him the belief that the security is there and that privacy is protected,” Schatz said.

 

But as it stands, Rehder’s bill won’t pass the Senate, nor Schaaf’s the House.

 

