MLS commissioner: No public investment in soccer stadium, no team in St. Louis

St. Louis always has been a location in Major League Soccer’s sights for growth, the league’s commissioner said Monday, but taxpayers will have to bear some of the cost to make that a reality.

If the city doesn’t have a stadium as part of its bid for one of four expansion teams, it’s a non-starter, Commissioner Don Garber said at a news conference ahead of a rally at Ballpark Village.

“I’m here because I’d like an MLS team in St. Louis,” Garber said. “But we can’t make that decision until we know whether there is going to be a stadium.”

His visit comes about a week before the April 4 election, in which voters will decide on two ballot measures — Propositions 1 and 2 — that would help pay for that stadium, to be built near Union Station. Garber, who sat beside members of investment group SC STL, made the case that the stadium is a good investment because the city will recoup more in tax money in the long-term than the up to $60 million that could be used for the stadium.

Backers of the stadium argue that a professional soccer team will help keep St. Louis vibrant and relevant, bringing in younger and international fans to watch the game. But some residents and city officials don’t think public dollars should go to professional sports, saying the money from the sales tax increase could be better spent elsewhere.

It’s also been a point of contention that neither the state nor St. Louis County will pitch in, though the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission would have to sell or lease its land for the stadium to be built.

Garber defended the need for some public support, saying that even for the recent expansion into St. Paul, Minnesota, and other places, the ownership group paid for the stadium but there was public investment in the land and infrastructure.

“So in none of those cases 100 percent of the cost (was) entirely born by the investor,” Garber said.

Garber also said the league is not turning a profit 20 years after it launched with just 10 clubs because the 22-member league and its owners are still in “investment mode” to grow the sport.

SC STL is committed to paying MLS’ $150 million franchise fee and signing a 30-year lease on the stadium. The league has said it will name two expansion cities this year and two more at a later date.

