 MoDOT puts a cork in I-44 construction near Shrewsbury due to cracks in bridge | St. Louis Public Radio

MoDOT puts a cork in I-44 construction near Shrewsbury due to cracks in bridge

By 4 hours ago

Residents in the Shrewsbury area will have to wait a bit longer for their ramp on Interstate 44 to reopen.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it has suspended construction on the eastbound bridge of I-44 over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad by Shrewsbury.

The halt comes after inspectors found a "greater-than-normal" amount of cracking on the westbound bridge on I-44 that just wrapped up construction last year.

Department officials are still unclear as to what caused the cracks. But they said since the westbound and eastbound bridges share an identical structure, the department opted to pause construction as precaution to prevent issues down the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is suspending construction of the eastbound bridge on Interstate 44 at Shrewsbury. Inspectors found cracks in the westbound bridge, which was finished a year ago.
Credit The Missouri Department of Transportation

The cracks are big enough for a credit card to slip through as well as water and salt to seep in. Changes in weather could affect the durability of the bridge.

Tom Blair, district engineer for MoDOT in St. Louis, said although there are cracks, the westbound bridge is still safe to use.

"This is more about quality of product," Blair said. "This is more about the quality of product out of our tax dollars. We don’t want to build a bridge that doesn’t last for its full life."

Blair said the department has brought on a third-party consultant to analyze the bridge’s design, the materials used, as well as the procedures that went into building it. That will take time.

"We want to get this done as quickly as possible but also want to make sure we determine the correct cause and appropriate fix," Blair said. "Once the detailed analysis is complete, we will determine our course of action and will work as quickly as we can to get the eastbound interstate bridge open to traffic."

Prior to suspension, the project was scheduled to wrap up by the end of this calendar year. Work zones on I-44 between Shrewsbury and Jamieson will remain up, while the Shrewsbury ramp to eastbound I-44 will stay closed. That spells bad news for the people in the area.

"Unfortunately, that bridge is too close to where that ramp comes on," Blair said. "We have not found a way that we could open that ramp up back up safely."

Blair said this weekend crews will close all westbound lanes of I-44 between Hampton and Shrewsbury and all but one eastbound lane at Shrewsbury starting at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, drivers on westbound I-44 will no longer be able to take the Hampton, Southwest, Arsenal, Jamieson and Shrewsbury exits.

Crews are expected to reopen the lanes on Monday at 6 a.m.

Construction on the eastbound bridge is expected to resume this spring.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Tags: 
I-44
Bridge
Construction
St. Louis
Top Stories

Related Content

While construction booms, St. Louis contractors face workforce crisis

By Oct 4, 2018
Building boom and workforce shortage combine to create a crisis in construction industry
Melody Walker | St. Louis Public Radio

The workforce shortage in the construction industry is not going away.

A survey by the Associated General Contractors of America found that 80 percent of Midwest contractors report difficulty finding skilled workers. And, nearly half of the companies surveyed expect hiring is going to get harder over the next year.

Workforce shortage casts shadow on St. Louis construction sites

By Aug 19, 2018
Construction continues on the 802,000-square-foot replacement hospital and outpatient care center for SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. Aug 16, 2018
Brent Jones | St. Louis Public Radio

The construction industry is booming. Nationally, employment in the sector increased by 303,000 over the past year, reaching a 10-year high, according to an analysis of the latest government data by the Associated General Contractors of America Association.

In the St. Louis region, contractors and unions report they are near full-employment, but a shortage of next generation tradesmen and women is making recruitment a top priority for many local construction companies.

MLK Bridge to shut down for 1 year, starting Monday

By Aug 25, 2018
The Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, built in 1951, is a major thoroughfare connecting Illinois and downtown St. Louis.
Sarah Kellogg | St. Louis Public Radio

The Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge will be closed for a year, beginning Monday.

Both directions of the bridge over the Mississippi River, connecting St. Louis and East St. Louis,  will be shut down as a part of a construction project led by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The $24.3 million project includes the demolition and replacement of a smaller, nearby bridge that spans I-55 and I-64.