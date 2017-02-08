Moms Demand Action group protests concealed-carry legislation for Missouri schools

More than 200 volunteers from the national Moms Demand Action organization protested two new gun-concealment legislation at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

The measures would allow students and teachers in K-12 public schools and university campuses to carry concealed handguns.

Becky Morgan, the head of the Missouri chapter, said they have support from university presidents, law enforcement leaders and leaders of college campuses.

“I think we should listen to our experts,” Morgan said. “They understand the ins and outs of campus life best … adding guns on a college campus or in K-12 schools will not decrease gun violence but will only make our students and staff members less safe.”

One of the bill sponsors, Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, told St. Louis Public Radio that his initial thought was to benefit taxpayers.

“If you’re funding with your taxpayer dollars to go to certain facilities … you’re funding for it and your rights are being taken away,” he said.

He emphasized that the bill’s scope is very wide, but noted it isn’t his first priority. McDaniel added that he’ll discuss more amendments in order to gain support from both political parties.

During the 2016 session, Missouri lawmakers overturned former Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto to allow permit-less carry. Moms Demand Action was present during that fight, as well.

Morgan said her organization supports “common-sense background checks for all gun sales” and claims there are “big loopholes in that system for private sales, online sales and some gun shows” where background checks aren’t allowed.

