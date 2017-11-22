Monday: Author Mark Leach writes about St. Louis’ Native American mounds discoveries

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with author Mark Leach about his new book, "The Great Pyramids of St. Louis: An Ancient Metropolis." Leach is a Native American Mound preservationist.

The book documents various aspects of the native civilization that existed 1,000 years ago in St. Louis, including the discovery of an enormous amount of 900 year old trash from just one feast at Cahokia.

Related Events

What: Book Signing and Presentation: The Great Pyramids of St. Louis

When: December 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

