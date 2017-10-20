 Monday: Author Tom Schweizer helps people understand ‘white privilege’ | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Author Tom Schweizer helps people understand ‘white privilege’

By 19 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what it means to be white and privileged.

Joining him for the discussion will be author Tom Schweizer, who created a journal to help guide discussions surrounding race and privilege.

Do you understand white privilege? Send us an email with your response at talk@stlpublicradio.org or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
White Privilege

Related Content

St. Louis 'Dysfunctionalware' dinners host conversations on white privilege

By Oct 21, 2016
Juxtaposing "the talk" given to white children versus black children is just one example of the types of illustrations on the plates at a Dysfunctionware dinner. Oct. 20, 2016 file photo.
Aaron McMullin | Dysfunctionalware

A few days after a grand jury declined to indict the police officer who shot Michael Brown in 2014, Tara O’Nay’s family sat down for Thanksgiving dinner. For the first time the St. Louis interdisciplinary artist could remember, her relatives talked about race over a meal.

Moving past white guilt: Author Shelly Tochluk discusses race, racism and white privilege

By Jul 14, 2016
Author Shelly Tochluk joined "St. Louis on the Air" to discuss race, racism and white privilege.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

“The world doesn’t operate for everybody the way we often think that it does,” said author Shelly Tochluk on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air.

The author of “Witnessing Whiteness,” which has been the focus of many YWCA Metro St. Louis workshops, and “Living in the Tension: The Quest For Spiritualized Racial Justice,” Tochluk reflected on race, racism and white privilege with host Don Marsh.