Monday: Benjamin Akande discusses Washington University’s Africa initiative

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday.

In April, Washington University appointed Nigerian-born Benjamin Ola Akande as senior adviser to the chancellor and director of the Africa initiative. He has been tasked with bringing the university’s various research and projects in Africa under one umbrella.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Akande about the Africa initiative and how he will move it forward.

