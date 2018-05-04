Monday: The business, use of artificial intelligence in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the growth of artificial intelligence and its use in St. Louis.

Joining the discussion will be:

David Karandish, CEO and co-founder of Ai Software

Sam Charrington, founder of CloudPulse Strategies and host of the podcast “This Week in Machine Learning & AI”

Katrina Brundage, data scientist and legal analyst at Juristat

Related Event

What: Prepare.Ai Annual Conference on Artificial Intelligence

When: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Where: Eric P. Newman Center, 320 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110

More information

