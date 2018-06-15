Monday: A chat with BBC filmmakers behind ‘Robert Campbell, Mountain Man’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will offer listeners a sneak peek at BBC’s new documentary “Robert Campbell, Mountain Man.”

The discussion will take place just ahead what’s being billed as the North American premiere of the film in the Public Media Commons on Monday evening.

Joining Marsh for the conversation will be the film’s director, Michael Beattie, as well as presenter Alan McFarland, who is a descendant of Robert Campbell. Both Beattie and McFarland hail from Northern Ireland.

The documentary explores Campbell’s travels in the Rocky Mountains in the early 19th century, as traced by McFarland, his great-great-great-great nephew. Later in life, Campbell became a leading citizen of St. Louis, where the home he purchased in 1854 is now preserved as the Campbell House Museum.

Related Event

What: Outdoor film screening and discussion

When: 7 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018

Where: Public Media Commons (3653 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108)

