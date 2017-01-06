Monday: Checking in on Inauguration Day in Missouri

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Monday, January 9 marks Inauguration Day in Missouri, the day soon-to-be Missouri Governor Eric Greitens takes office. Festivities kick off early on Monday, but we'll start broadcasting from the inauguration around 11 a.m.

Prior to St. Louis on the Air and on the first half of the show, we’ll hear Greitens’ inauguration address. During the second half of the show, we’ll hear from St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum.

