Monday: A conversation about evolving possibilities in telehealth care

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show.

Collectively speaking, we’re living more and more of our lives virtually, and that includes the ways in which we seek out medical care.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the ways that telehealth care is evolving and growing as an option among patients and providers.

Joining the conversation will be Colleen Berding, telehealth program manager for the VA St. Louis Health Care System; Melissa Douglass, owner of Goal Driven Counseling and a recent University of Missouri-St. Louis social work alumna; and Dr. Jennifer Wessels, who is leading SSM Health’s newly launched telemedicine program with its primary care physicians.

What’s been your experience with the use of screens and online technologies as the field of telehealth care grows? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397, tweet at us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org.

