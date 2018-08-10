Monday: A conversation with former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, who is also the founder and president of Let America Vote.

The conversation will take place just ahead of Kander’s visit to St. Louis to discuss his new book “Outside the Wire: Ten Lessons I’ve Learned in Everyday Courage” Monday evening at Left Bank Books.

Have a question or comment for Jason Kander?

Related Event

What: Book Signing and Discussion with Jason Kander

When: 7 p.m. Monday, August 13, 2018

Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Ave. St. Louis, MO 63108)

