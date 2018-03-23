 Monday: A conversation with John Hayden, St. Louis’ police chief | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: A conversation with John Hayden, St. Louis’ police chief

By Mar 23, 2018

John Hayden, chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Credit File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with John Hayden, chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hayden was appointed to the role in December.

Do you have any questions for Chief Hayden? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
St. Louis Police Department
John Hayden
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Behind the Headlines: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden aims to tackle crime first

By Jan 5, 2018
St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann discusses important criminal justice and city politics stories of 2017.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh went Behind the Headlines to talk about the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s newly appointed police chief, John Hayden. Joining the discussion was St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann to talk about her interview with the chief.

New team leads regional fight against violent crime

By Feb 6, 2018
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden poses for a portrait in his office at police headquarters on Olive Street.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

2017 was a violent year in the St. Louis region. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department handled 205 homicides. St. Louis County detectives investigated 55 more.

Getting the 2018 numbers down is a priority for law enforcement at all levels, and the team leading that effort looks much different than it did last year.

Aldermen offer support to Hayden, Edwards for their crime-fighting plans

By Jan 17, 2018
John Hayden was picked on Dec. 28, 2017, to be St. Louis' next police chief. Hayden is a 30-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Wiley Price | St. Louis American

A plan by the top two public safety officials in St. Louis to battle crime by directing more resources to higher-crime areas has the backing of aldermen on the public safety committee.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden and public safety director Jimmie Edwards spent more than two hours addressing questions from committee members on Wednesday. Both pledged to come before the committee as often as needed to update its members on the progress of the plans, but asked for help from the lawmakers as well to meet their goals.