Monday: Discussing Arts & Faith St. Louis’ premiere of a new multimedia opera, ‘The Cave’

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss a new production from Arts & Faith St. Louis. The multimedia opera is called “The Cave” and features music from Alarm Will Sound and video by Beryl Korot. The music was written by Steve Reich.

We’ll hear from:

Mont Levy, Chair, Community Programming Initiative with Arts and Faith St. Louis; Chair of "The Cave" Project

Ghazala Hayat, M.D., Past President, Interfaith Partnership; Professor of Neurology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine

David Greenhaw, President and Professor of Preaching and Worship, Eden Theological Seminary

Related Event

What: Arts and Faith St. Louis presents The Cave, a multimedia opera with music by Steve Reich and video by Beryl Korot, featuring Alarm Will Sound and four vocalists

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

Where: John Burroughs School, 755 s. Price Road, St. Louis, MO, 63124

