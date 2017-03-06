Monday: Discussing the payday lending ballot measure St. Louisans will vote on tomorrow

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from St. Louis Public Radio business reporter Maria Altman about a ballot measure St. Louis voters will encounter at this Tuesday’s primary election.

Related: Prop S seeks more regulation of payday loans in St. Louis; supporters say state is failing

In addition to voting in the primary for St. Louis’ next mayor and aldermen, voters will also be faced with a choice about Proposition S. The text of the proposition reads as such:

“Shall the City of St. Louis, Missouri, be authorized to impose an annual fee of $5,000 for each permit (new or renewal) for a Short-Term Loan Establishment or $2,500 for a permit issued with less than 6 months remaining in the calendar year?”

