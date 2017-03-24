Monday: Discussing Proposition NS, which would raise funds to stabilize and market vacant buildings

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air will host a conversation about Proposition NS, one of the ballot measures that City of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election. The proposition seeks to raise funds through a bond issue to stabilize and market vacant buildings.

There is no organized opposition to the ballot measure.

Joining the program in support of the measure and to discuss the issue of vacant buildings in St. Louis will be:

Stacy Ross, Board Member and Member of Vacancy Committee, St. Louis Association of Community Organizations (SLACO)

Vince Schoemehl, Volunteer, St. Louis Association of Community Organizations

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

(Proposed by Initiative Petition) A proposition submitting to the registered voters of the City of St. Louis a proposed Ordinance authorizing and directing the issuance of general obligation bonds of The City of St. Louis, Missouri, not to exceed $40,000,000 principal amount in aggregate (of which no more than $6,000,000 in principal amount shall be issued annually) for the purpose of stabilizing, as limited by the Ordinance, residential properties owned by public entities, as described in the Ordinance, and authorizing the execution of an agreement relating to the expenditure of the sale proceeds of such bonds (the full text of which is available at all polling places).

What questions do you have about Proposition NS? We’ll ask our guests. Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.