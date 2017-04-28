Monday: Discussing a unique energy solutions accelerator in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about a new accelerator program in the area, Ameren Accelerator, that seeks to help entrepreneurs come up with innovative energy solutions.

Joining the program:

Brian Dixon, COO, Capital Innovators

Dan Lauer, Founding Executive Director, UMSL Accelerate

Allison Bischoff, Co-Founder, Rozzy

