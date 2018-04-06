Monday: Exploring ways to better integrate immigrants into the community

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis is the home to a large number of refugees and other immigrants. Two University of Missouri-St. Louis scholars, Assistant Professor of Social Work Florian Sichling and Assistant Professor of Political Science Adriano Udani, have studied African immigrants in north county and Bosnians in south city and county. Across the ocean, Jorg Ploger, Senior Researcher at ILS (Institut fur Landes- und Stadtentwicklungsforschung) has studied the struggle to integrate a large number of political refugees in Dortmund, Germany.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Sichling, Udani and Ploger about what they can learn from each other to more successfully incorporate immigrants and refugees in their respective communities.

