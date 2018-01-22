Monday: ‘Faceless’ play focuses on topics of religion, radicalization

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about “Faceless,” a play that explores the story of an American woman convert to Islam who’s arrested for planning acts of terrorism, and her courtroom prosecution by a Muslim attorney.

Joining the discussion will be the play’s director BJ Jones and playwright Selina Fillinger.

The play is now showing through Feb. 4, 2018 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

What: “Faceless” play

When: Jan. 19, 2018 through Feb. 4, 2018

Where: Browning Studio Theatre, Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves

More informantion

