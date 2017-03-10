Related Program: 
Monday: The financial literacy skills your kids (and you) should know

Monday:

Author Beth Kobliner will join "St. Louis on the Air" on Monday.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Beth Kobliner, a financial journalist, who recently published “Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You’re Not): A Parents’ Guide for Kids 3 to 23.” Previously, Kobliner published the New York Times bestseller “Get A Financial Life.”

We’ll ask her about the basics of financial literacy for kids (and adults too).

How do you teach your kids to manage money? Share your tips with us: email talk@stlpublicradio.org or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

Related Event

What: Beth Kobliner Discussion and Signing
When: Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. 
Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis MO. 63131
More information.
 

