Monday: The flood of ’93 had long-term effects on towns along the Mississippi

St. Louis was not the only city to suffer at the hands of the Great Flood of ’93. Long-term repercussions have been felt by numerous cities and towns along the Mississippi. While the citizens of Valmeyer, Illinois, moved to a new location, residents of Grafton, Illinois, remained and capitalized on the outdoor recreation and tourism the river provided.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh and his guests will discuss the effects of the flood on several of the towns along the Mississippi. Joining him are Rick Eberlin, mayor of Grafton, Paul Hassler, mayor of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative.

