Monday: Herb Alpert brings music, art to St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Monday

Herb Alpert has had a long and storied career as a trumpeter and composer earning nine Grammy Awards, fifteen Gold and fourteen Platinumalbums. But for more than half of his life he has also been a respected abstract expressionist painter and sculptor.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Alpert will join host Don Marsh to discuss his music and his art as well as what St. Louisans have in store during his visit.

Related Event

What: Exhibit of Herb Alpert Paintings and Sculpture

When: 11 am – 8 pm Aug. 18

Where: The Grandel Grand Hall, 3610 Grandel Sq., St. Louis, MO 63103

