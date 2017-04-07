Monday: In his last week, a discussion with St. Louis’ longest-serving mayor, Francis Slay

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh will be joined by St. Louis’ longest-serving mayor, Francis G. Slay. This interview will happen during Slay’s last full week in office, after a 16-year tenure.

And don’t forget to check out the Millennium Mayor podcast, which delves into seven critical days during Slay’s time as mayor. You can find it here.

Do you have any questions or comments you’d like to share with the mayor? Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org or leave a voicemail with us at 314-329-4937. We may use your comments on the air.

