Monday: The history and science behind vaccination

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the history and science behind vaccination.

Joining him for the conversation will be Michael Kinch, author of "Between Hope and Fear: A History of Vaccines and Human Immunity."

Kinch is an associate vice chancellor and professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University and director of the Centers for Research Innovation in Biotechnology and Drug Discovery.

