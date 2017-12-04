Monday: Hold the alcohol – New local craft brewery specializes in non-alcoholic beer

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about Wellbeing Brewing Company, a local craftbeer company that brews non-alcoholic beer.

Joining the discussion will be co-founders and owners of Wellbeing, Jeff Stevens and Genevieve Barlow. Our partners at Sauce Magazine say Wellbeing is only one of two breweries in the nation dedicated to solely brewing non-alcoholic beers.

