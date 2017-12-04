 Monday: Hold the alcohol – New local craft brewery specializes in non-alcoholic beer | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Hold the alcohol – New local craft brewery specializes in non-alcoholic beer

By 34 seconds ago

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about Wellbeing Brewing Company, a local craftbeer company that brews non-alcoholic beer.

Joining the discussion will be co-founders and owners of Wellbeing, Jeff Stevens and Genevieve Barlow. Our partners at Sauce Magazine say Wellbeing is only one of two breweries in the nation dedicated to solely brewing non-alcoholic beers.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Local Business
Craft Beer

Related Content

St. Louis breweries are helping bring some neighborhoods back to life

By Jul 3, 2017
A bartender pours a beer at Charleville Brewing Co. & Tavern on June 27, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The popularity of craft beer is helping urban neighborhoods throughout the country that had been written off, including some in the shadow of beer giant Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis. Those who are heavily-involved in the city's beer scene hold up Urban Chestnut's foray into The Grove and Schlafly's opening in Maplewood as prime examples of how a brewery can become a key element of a community and lead to a revival.

Plans are brewing for a beer museum in St. Louis

By Jul 20, 2017
A bartender pours a beer at Charleville Brewing Co. & Tavern on June 27, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

 

Linking modern-day St. Louis to the region's brewing heritage has become a priority for the St. Louis Brewers Guild. Plans are in the very early stages, but the organization is trying to launch a museum to highlight the connection between the city and breweries.

"The logical big-picture idea is to have a brick and mortar that functions as basically a welcome center for the entire brewing industry," Guild Executive Director Troika Brodsky told St. Louis Public Radio.