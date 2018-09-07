 Monday: The impact of climate change in St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: The impact of climate change in St. Louis

By 2 hours ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Great Flood of ’93 took a severe toll on St. Louis as an unprecedented weather phenomenon; however, St. Louis is still no stranger to floods, tornadoes, heat waves, ice storms and more.

Amid dealing with the effects of these events, St. Louisans should be aware that climate change has the potential to increase the frequency of them as well.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with Andrew Hurley, history professor of the University of Missouri – St. Louis, about his examination of the climate from a historical perspective in St. Louis.

Hurley uses historical research to aid Missourians in prepping for climate change as a part of a project referred to as “The Missouri Transect: Climate, Plants and the Community.”

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Researchers at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center want to learn how a changing climate could affect the fertility of corn and other major crops.

Scientists at the Danforth Center, Stanford University and the University of Delaware have received a $3.5-million grant from the National Science Foundation to take a closer look at anthers in maize plants. Anthers — the male reproductive part of the plant — generate pollen.

Farmers and ranchers in Missouri could help cut the state’s contribution to climate change by using practices that store carbon from the atmosphere in the soil, according to a climate science report released this month.

In Missouri, many farmers use no-till or reduced-till practices, which means not using mechanical equipment to overturn the soil. They do this to improve soil health and prevent erosion, but research also shows that no-till farming can store carbon in the soil. Missouri could cut carbon dioxide emissions further if farmers adopted more practices that not only enhances soil quality, but also promotes carbon sequestration, concludes the report from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate science group.

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 18, 2011 -  Richard Muller says the global warming debate in the media seems to break down into two clear sides.

And Muller doesn't want to be on either of them.

"So much of what is reported in the newspapers is the debate between the deniers and the alarmists," he said. "The truth is in between."

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Nov. 15, 2011 - WASHINGTON - When physicist Richard A. Muller reported last month that global temperatures had warmed since the 1950s, his finding was met with a collective yawn among mainstream climate scientists who had reached the same conclusion years before.

But Muller's study made waves in the media because he had been a prominent climate-change skeptic, partly funded by a foundation linked to global-warming deniers, and his research focused on skeptics' objections to previous studies of warming.