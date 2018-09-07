Monday: The impact of climate change in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Great Flood of ’93 took a severe toll on St. Louis as an unprecedented weather phenomenon; however, St. Louis is still no stranger to floods, tornadoes, heat waves, ice storms and more.

Amid dealing with the effects of these events, St. Louisans should be aware that climate change has the potential to increase the frequency of them as well.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with Andrew Hurley, history professor of the University of Missouri – St. Louis, about his examination of the climate from a historical perspective in St. Louis.

Hurley uses historical research to aid Missourians in prepping for climate change as a part of a project referred to as “The Missouri Transect: Climate, Plants and the Community.”

