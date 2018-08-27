Monday: Is it possible for artificial intelligence to be unbiased?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Artificial intelligence is becoming more commonplace in households with the advent of Siri, Alexa and other devices. However, as AI learns from the data it receives, what ensures the fairness and objectivity of that data?

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the crossover between bias and artificial intelligence with CEO and founder of Jane.ai David Karandish.

Also joining the conversation will be implicit bias researcher Calvin Lai, who is an assistant professor of psychological & brain sciences at Washington University.

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.