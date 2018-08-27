 Monday: Is it possible for artificial intelligence to be unbiased? | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Is it possible for artificial intelligence to be unbiased?

Artificial intelligence is becoming more commonplace in households with the advent of Siri, Alexa and other devices. However, as AI learns from the data it receives, what ensures the fairness and objectivity of that data?

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the crossover between bias and artificial intelligence with CEO and founder of Jane.ai David Karandish.

Also joining the conversation will be implicit bias researcher Calvin Lai, who is an assistant professor of psychological & brain sciences at Washington University.

Related Content

A look at the research behind implicit biases with Wash U professor Calvin Lai

By May 29, 2018
Calvin Lai is an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences at Washington University as well as the director of research for Project Implicit.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

In April, the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks store in Philadelphia sparked outrage across the U.S. The incident prompted the company’s announcement that it would close thousands of stores for one afternoon this spring in order to conduct nationwide training on implicit biases.

As that training got underway on Tuesday, St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh talked with Washington University’s Calvin Lai, who is the director of research for Project Implicit.

An assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences, Lai is interested in thoughts and feelings outside of conscious awareness or control. Those thoughts and feelings can influence how we make sense of and judge other people, Lai said, and are reflective of “both the culture and the person.”

The business, use of artificial intelligence in St. Louis

By May 7, 2018
Katrina Brundage, David Karandish and Sam Charrington joined host Don Marsh on Monday.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis has long been known as a hub for the use and development of biotechnology. Gaining steam, however, is the activity surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the use of AI in St. Louis and with those involved in it. An AI conference is Tuesday at the Eric P. Newman Center at Washington University.