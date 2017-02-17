Related Program: 
Monday: Legal Roundtable – Discussing actions by Trump, Greitens, Slay and more

    Monday's "St. Louis on the Air" will cover the pressing legal issues of the day.
On Monday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returned to address pressing issues of the law. 

Joining the panel this time around:

  • Daniel Epps, J.D., Associate Professor of Law, Washington University
  • William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Of the many issues the panel will discuss:

  • President Trump’s executive orders on immigration
  • President Trump’s SCOTUS nomination
  • President Trump’s cabinet confirmations
  • Missouri Supreme Court and Governor Greitens’ pick for a replacement for Judge Richard Teitelman
  • A challenge for ‘right to work’ in Missouri?
  • St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will work at law firm after he leaves office

Have a question about issues of the law? We’ll ask. Email talk@stlpublicradio.org or give us a call during the noon hour at 314-382-8255.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

