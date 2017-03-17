Monday: Legal Roundtable — Discussing the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
On Monday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable will return to address pressing issues of the law with a panel of local legal experts. This month’s focus? The proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.
St. Louis Public Radio’s Durrie Bouscaren has been reporting extensively on this matter and its local impact. Here’s how Missouri fares in cost estimates for the GOP’s health care plan.
Joining the panel this time around:
- William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
- Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University
- Sidney Watson, J.D., Professor of health law, Saint Louis University
Among the issues they’ll discuss:
- Debate around Healthcare reform
- Court action on President Trump’s executive order on travel
- Happenings with the Supreme Court of the United States
- Missouri minimum wage
- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and press access
- The proposed overhaul of the state judicial selection process
