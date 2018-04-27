Monday: Legal Roundtable: Greitens’ case updates, more

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with three legal experts about some of the latest issues of local interest pertaining to the law. Topics include the latest in the DACA ruling, Supreme Court online tax case, and limitations in LGBTQ rights.

Joining him for the discussion:

William Freivogel, J.D., School of Journalism professor at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University

Brenda Talent, J.D., CEO of the Show-Me Institute

