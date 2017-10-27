Monday: Legal Roundtable panelists discuss latest legal issues

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with three legal experts about some of the latest issues of local interest pertaining to the law.

Joining him for the discussion will be

Judge Douglas Beach, J.D., St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge, Division 6

William Freivogel, J.D., Professor, School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University – Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.