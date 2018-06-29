Monday: Life, liberty and an up-close look at the Declaration of Independence at Wash U

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Two hundred forty-two years ago this week, the American colonies formally declared their independence from Great Britain. But the Continental Congress’ adoption of the handwritten document – and the accompanying revolution – would not be televised or tweeted.

Instead, printed versions of the Declaration of Independence were quickly posted on courthouse doors throughout the colonies, where people gathered to read and discuss what had occurred.

Washington University is now home to one of the few broadsides that survive, and it’s currently on exhibit at the university’s main library.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the preservation and significance of this rare copy of the founding document.

Joining him for the conversation will be Cassie Brand, the university’s curator of rare books; Nadia Ghasedi, associate university librarian for special collections; and David Konig, professor of law and emeritus professor of history at Wash U.

Related Event

What: A Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Where: John M. Olin Library (Room 142) at Washington University

