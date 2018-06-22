Monday: Local poet and Fulbright Scholar Aaron Coleman discusses his craft and new book

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Aaron Coleman is a Fulbright Scholar, a Cave Canem Fellow and a Ph.D. candidate at Washington University. He is also a prize-winning poet whose expertise has roots in the hip-hop of his youth.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, contributor John Larson will talk with Coleman about his process as a poet and his new book “Threat Come Close.”

