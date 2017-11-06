Monday: Local production of plays aim to shed light on climate change

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about a local production of short plays as part of the international Climate Change Theatre Action — inspired by climate change and prevalent attitudes towards science.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

Joan Lipkin, artistic director of That Uppity Theatre Company

John Hickey, chapter director of Missouri Sierra Club

Related Event:

What: "Playhouse Emissions: A Climate Change Theatre Action"

When: November 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ethical Society of St. Louis Auditorium, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117

Do you have questions about climate change? Send us an email with your response at talk@stlpublicradio.org or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards,Alex Heuer, and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.