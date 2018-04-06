Monday: A look at local impact of evolving immigration policies

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Javad Khazaeli was just a toddler in 1977 when his family emigrated from Iran to the U.S., where he grew up in Edwardsville, Illinois. They became permanent citizens and “the picture of assimilation,” as Khazaeli wrote in a New York Times opinion piece this past fall.

But in late 2016, when his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, executive action by President Donald Trump kept Khazaeli’s aunt, still based in Iran, from traveling to be with the family. The January 2017 order barred her and other residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from obtaining visas.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Khazaeli about the impact of America’s evolving immigration policies on people within the St. Louis region. Now a private attorney who assists clients with navigating those policies, Khazaeli previously prosecuted terrorists under the George W. Bush administration.

Also joining the discussion will be Saadiq Mohammed, a Saint Louis University soccer player from Somalia.

Related Event

What: Immigration: Frankenstein Law Tears Families Apart

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12

Where: The Heights (8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, MO 63117)

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.